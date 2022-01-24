AAP candiate tries to self-immolate over poll rejection

AAP candidate tries self-immolation over rejection of his poll nomination papers

The police, however, managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  Jan 24 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 20:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

AAP candidate Joginder Singh for Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office here on Monday over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, police said.

The police, however, managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick, they said.

After his failed suicide bid, Singh sat on a dharna before the district magistrate’s office, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to rectify his mistake in filling his nomination paper.

Official sources said Singh’s nomination paper was rejected by Returning Officer Jayender Kumar due to some crucial omissions in filling it. Singh, an ex-serviceman, had filed his papers as Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Miranpur (Meerapur) assembly seat in the Muzaffarnagar district. 

