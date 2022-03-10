AAP gets fewer votes than NOTA in UP polls

Till 5.45 pm, the AAP was leading on none of the 403 seats of the state, according to the Election Commission website

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 10 2022, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 21:01 ist
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared uncertain to win a single seat in the Uttar Pradesh polls as its vote share was less than NOTA on Thursday evening, with a senior party leader saying the 2022 elections were about taking the party's idea to the people of the state.

Also Read | UP re-elects ruling govt for the first time in 3 decades

The party had a vote share of 0.34 per cent, even less than NOTA (none of the above) option, which polled 0.69 per cent of the total votes counted till 5.45 pm, the EC data showed.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said, "The election of UP was about the presence of AAP, taking the idea of AAP to the people, taking the policies of Arvind Kejriwal ji to every village."

"We have to move forward accepting the challenges without stopping or getting tired,” Singh was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the AAP.

Meanwhile, Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was buoyed by the AAP's win in Punjab, where his party is set to form the government after a thumping victory in assembly polls.

Celebrations also began at AAP offices in Uttar Pradesh, with party workers in places like Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar sharing sweets. 

