Aditi Singh dares Priyanka to contest from Rae Bareli

Aditi Singh dares Priyanka to contest from Rae Bareli

Aditi Singh has been named as the BJP candidate from what was earlier a Congress bastion

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 23 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 14:05 ist
Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Congress MLA, Aditi Singh, who joined the BJP, has dared Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her from Rae Bareli.

Aditi Singh has been named as the BJP candidate from what was earlier a Congress bastion.

Talking to reporters here, she said, "Rae Bareli is no longer a Congress stronghold. Priyanka can come and contest elections to see for herself."

"I don't know why they took Rae Bareli and Amethi (Rahul Gandhi's erstwhile constituency) people for granted. The people of Rae Bareli and Amethi have been more forgiving than people anywhere else. These places were once called bastions and people voted for them no matter what, but the Congress people simply do not bother about the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi," she stated.

Also read: Situation of Congress miserable in UP, says Mayawati

Aditi Singh said, "It would be really embarrassing for them to come asking for votes in Rae Bareli or Amethi, because as soon as the elections get over, the Congress leaders never bother about the people who voted for them against all odds."

She further said, "Rae Bareli is my family but the Congress never worked for its people. After I lost my father "Akhilesh Singh, the people here supported me."

She said that the lotus would bloom for the first time on her seat and she was proud to contest on BJP ticket.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

The men who rediscovered India

The men who rediscovered India

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

 