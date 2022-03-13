After BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

After the popularity of the bulldozer in the Uttar Pradesh elections, it has turned into the most happening thing.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been named as 'Bulldozer Baba' after he extensively used the machine to demolish the properties of criminal and mafia, the youth are trying to immortalise its memory by getting a tattoo on their arms.

Tattoo artists in Lucknow claim that young boys, in particular, are demanding bulldozer tattoos on their arms. Some have even got 'Bulldozer Baba' written alongside.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a speech had said, "Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him 'Baba Bulldozer'. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper."

Suresh Khatri a tattoo artist in a shopping mall said that ever since the results came out on Thursday, he has inked the bulldozer on about 28 customers.

Check out DH's latest videos