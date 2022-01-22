Ahead of elections, Mayawati's intriguing silence has confused Dalits in Uttar Pradesh

A near absence of BSP supremo Mayawati in the Uttar Pradesh electoral battlefield has not only baffled her rivals but has also left the Dalits, her core vote bank in the state, confused.

Though Mayawati has been meeting party leaders and those in charge of booths from across the state at her residence, she has not addressed any public meeting before it was banned by the Election Commission (EC) citing the rising number of coronavirus infections, or any virtual meeting in the past four months.

The last time she had addressed a public meeting was in October last year.

While her rivals have interpreted her "silence" in their own ways with some even claiming that she has already conceded defeat and some others suspecting a "tacit" understanding between her and the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls, it has caused discomfort among the Dalits, especially the Jatavs, who have been her traditional voters.

Dalits, who formed around 21 per cent of the total electorate in the state, were divided in as many as 65 sub-castes, including the Jatavs (11 per cent) and 'non-Jatavs' (ten per cent), who comprised Pasi, Kori, Dhobi, Valmiki among others.

While Jatavs have been solidly behind Mayawati, a majority among the 'non-Jatavs' had shifted to the BJP in the past few elections. Incidentally, in the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had won 76 of the 86 reserved seats in the state riding on the support of the 'non-Jatav' communities.

Mayawati's silence in the polls has prompted her rivals to woo the BSP leader's core vote bank. The Samajwadi Party has inducted several Jatav leaders into its fold and also plans to field them in the polls from the reserved seats.

''Dalits, especially the Jatavs are a confused lot...they find Mayawati's silence intriguing,'' remarked a senior BSP leader while speaking to DH here.

The near absence of senior leaders from the community in the BSP rank has only added to the confusion among the Jatavs. Almost all the senior BSP leaders, including many from the Dalit communities, either deserted the party or were expelled on one ground or the other.

The BSP leader added that Mayawati needed to reach out to her core voters and assure them that she was very much in the contest.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had remarked in a rally at Moradabad recently that Mayawati had confined herself to her home as it was very cold outside.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed surprise at Mayawati's 'silence' and said that she had never seen her (Mayawati) like that in the previous elections.

Mayawati had, however, come out with an explanation for her absence in the electoral field. ''My party is poor....it does not have funds like the BJP or others...if I hold rallies like them then it will incur financial burden on us,'' she had said and claimed her party workers were active at the grassroots level.

BSP had won only 19 seats in the 2017 assembly elections but as many as 15 of its MLAs either shifted allegiance or were expelled on charges of anti-party activities. Senior leaders like Ram Achal Rajbhar, former UP BSP president, and Lalji Verma, once a close confidante of Mayawati, have joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with half a dozen other BSP legislators. A similar number has switched loyalty to the BJP.

