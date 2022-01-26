Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, resignations begin from RPN Singh's district

In UP, resignations begin from RPN Singh's district

RPN Singh earlier represented the Padrauna constituency in the state Assembly

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 26 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 10:03 ist
RPN Singh. Credit: Twitter/ @SinghRPN

The Congress candidate from Padrauna, Manish Jaiswal, has resigned from the party. He has also returned the Assembly ticket also.

He is the sixth Congress candidate to quit after his candidature was declared.

Kushinagar Congress president Raj Kumar Singh has also quit the party.

RPN Singh jolts Congress, but BJP's gain or SP's loss?

Both the resignations are being seen as fallout of former Union Minister RPN Singh's resignation from the Congress.

Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Singh said, "I tendered my resignation from the Congress since there was no respect for RPN Singh in the party." He said he was also planning to join the BJP.

Congress leader RPN Singh, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

