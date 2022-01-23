AIMIM slams SP for fielding candidate with RSS links

Owaisi described the SP as a 'washing machine where RSS men become secular'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Samajwadi Party for fielding Mukhiya Gurjar, a candidate with RSS background from the Hasanpur constituency in Amroha.

He described the SP as a "washing machine where RSS men become secular".

He also attacked his rivals for terming him and his party as the "B team of BJP".

The SP spokesman said that Mukhiya Gurjar was with the SP in the past and had contested three elections on its ticket.

Owaisi, whose party has already fielded around 30 candidates so far, took to Twitter to attack the SP by posting the photograph of Mukhiya Gurjar in RSS uniform.

"SP is a washing machine that transforms RSS people into secular leaders. Kalyan Singh, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Sunil Singh, Sakshi Maharaj and now Swami Prasad Maurya are examples. Hope Muslim SP leaders will welcome him with a bouquet and will sacrifice themselves for his 'commitment to social justice," he wrote.

