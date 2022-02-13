Akhilesh Yadav raises Hathras teen's 'forced' cremation to target BJP, says first phase 'poured cold water' on Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday raked up the alleged forced cremation of the dalit teen in Hathras, who had been gangraped before being brutally murdered last year to target the BJP even as he claimed that SP-RLD alliance had done ''very well'' in the first phase of the polling in some western UP districts on Thursday.

''Baba (Yogi Adityanath) boasts that the law and situation is very good in the state....Can we forget the rape and murder of the dalit teen in Hathras....the family wanted to cremate her body in accordance with its religious traditions but the administration forcibly cremated her body at midnight....this is the reality of law and order in the state,'' Akhilesh said while addressing an election meeting at Hathras.

He also sought to pick holes in Adityanath's claim of development under the 'double engine' government and said that ''double engine has only doubled corruption''.

The SP leader said that unemployment and rising prices had made things difficult for the common people. ''BJP is facing the anger of the unemployed youths and farmers,'' he added.

Akhilesh claimed that the SP-led alliance would sweep the polls in the state. ''Pahle phase ke rjhanon ne Bab ki garmi nikal di hai....BJP netaon ki bhasha badal gayi hai'' (the first phase polling has taken the heat of the Baba....the body language of the BJP leaders has changed after the first phase as they have realised that they are losing), the SP president said.

Addressing an election meeting at Mathura a few days back Adityanath had said that he knew how to 'cool' the criminals. I know how to take the heat out of the criminals...I will ensure cold waves in May and June,'' he had said.

Adityanath's remarks had triggered a war of words between Akhilesh, his alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary and the UP CM.

