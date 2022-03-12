Akhilesh Yadav relinquishes MLA post, to retain Azamgarh MP seat

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will be vacating his post as an MLA from Karhal constituency and will retain his current seat as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

In his maiden foray into the state election, Akhilesh won from the Karhal seat with a margin of 67,504 votes. He defeated Union minister S P Singh Baghel of the BJP. However, his party and allies could not stop the BJP from getting re-elected for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh.

SP also bagged all 10 segments from Akhilesh's LS constituency, Azamgarh.

