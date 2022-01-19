Akhilesh Yadav to contest Uttar Pradesh elections 'after permission from Azamgarh people'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections "after taking permission from the Azamgarh people."

His statement comes amid media reports claiming that he has decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has never contest a state election.

Yadav, on Wednesday, congratulated his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav who had joined the BJP earlier in the day.

"I wish her well," he said when asked to comment on her joining the saffron party.

He said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried hard to convince her but she did what she wanted.

Asked whether Aparna joined the BJP because she was denied SP ticket, Akhilesh said: "We have not yet given all tickets. The decision on tickets depends on our internal survey."

