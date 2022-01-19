Akhilesh Yadav to contest Uttar Pradesh elections 'after permission from Azamgarh people'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections "after taking permission from the Azamgarh people."
His statement comes amid media reports claiming that he has decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections.
Akhilesh Yadav, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has never contest a state election.
More to follow...
