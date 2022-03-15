Akhilesh's alliance partner in UP says BSP tickets 'finalised' at BJP office

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had contested the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday claimed that the names of candidates fielded by the BSP in the polls were "finalised" at the BJP office here and that the two parties (BSP-BJP) had a 'tacit' understanding in the assembly elections.

"The names of at least 122 BSP candidates were finalised by the BJP at its office here... BSP only gave them its symbol to contest the polls," Rajbhar said. "Bhajapa aur basapa ka mel ho gaya, UP mein bada khel ho gaya (BJP and BSP joined hands as part of a conspiracy)," said the SBSP president, whose party had contested 16 seats in the state assembly polls and managed to win six seats, its highest tally in the state. Rajbhar also claimed that he had "proof" to support his claims.

He said that his party would hold a meeting to review its performance in the polls and would initiate necessary steps thereafter. "We will soon start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls... We will make sure that the mistakes committed in the assembly polls are not repeated," he said.

Rabhar's allegations appear to have stemmed from the fact that BSP, which had gone solo in the polls, had fielded as many as 91 Muslim candidates in the elections many of whom divided the Muslim votes in a number of assembly constituencies, ensuring the victory of the BJP.

Besides, on 122 seats, the SP and BSP nominees hailed from the same community. The BJP managed to win 68 seats of these seats, dealing a body blow to the SP's prospects.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had also claimed that the BJP and BSP had a "tacit" understanding in the assembly polls.

BSP supremo Mayawati had last year threatened to support the BJP after around a dozen of her party MLAs had defected to the SP. She later, however, clarified that her statement had been quoted out of context and that she would never join hands with the BJP.

Even during the polls, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had heaped praise on Mayawati saying that her party still enjoyed the support of the Dalit voters. Mayawati had also "thanked" Shah for his remarks.

