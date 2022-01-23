Amit Shah rakes up 'hindu exodus' issue again ahead of UP polls

Union home minister Amit Shah once again raked up the issue of alleged 'exodus' of Hindu families from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime barely days ahead of the first phase of polling in the western Uttar Pradesh and appealed to the electorate to vote in the name of prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharat Mata.

Shah, who visited the Kairana town on Saturday, conducted a door-to-door campaign during which he met the traders and others, who had allegedly fled the town fearing attacks from Muslims, and assured them that they did not need to fear anyone now as there was now a government which would ensure their safety.

"You don't need to fear anyone....those who made you flee have themselves fled....if there is still anyone who has not yet returned then call him," he told the people as he walked in the narrow lanes of the town with saffron party workers and local leaders.

Later addressing a closed door meeting at a hotel in Meerut, the former BJP national president appealed to the electorate to support the saffron party in the name of Modi and Bharat Mata.

"Look at the pictures of Narendra Modi and Bharat Mata and vote," the union minister added.

Shah attacked the SP and BSP saying that these parties had pushed the state into the 'darkness'. "They were neck deep in corruption and criminals ruled the roost in their regimes," Shah said.

He also referred to the scrapping of the Art 370 of the constitution ending the special status to Jammu & Kashmir and said that the Congress, SP and BSP did not support the scrapping as they never thought about the country.

The minister also referred to the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project and beautification of several Hindu religious centres including Vindhyavasini Temple at Mirzapur, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Badrinath in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand and said that the previous regimes never bothered to develop them.

Earlier also Shah had raked up the alleged exodus of Hindu families from Kairana while the other leaders of his party had been accusing the SP and Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and favouring the Muslims during their rule.

