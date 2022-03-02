Anything to please electorate: UP BJP candidate gives massage to voters

They may not be seen in the constituency for five years but come elections and they not only start making rounds of the constituency but are also ready to do just about anything to please the voters.

BJP candidate Bhupesh Chaubey, a sitting MLA, who visited a village in his assembly constituency of Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra district, started giving leg massage to an elderly person in an apparent bid to please him much to the surprise of his supporters and other residents.

A video showing a BJP nominee providing massages has gone viral on social media.

Chaubey had, a few days back, been seen doing sit-ups on the stage after addressing a meeting at a village in his constituency. He later said that he was seeking forgiveness from the electorate for any mistake he might have committed in the past five years.

While the opposition parties took potshots at the BJP nominee for giving massages to please the voters saying that he must have realised that he would not be re-elected, Chaubey defended his action saying that the voters were like 'God' and there was nothing wrong in trying to please them.

''We bow our heads before the God...we offer flowers, sweets and other things to the God and seek his forgiveness.....in the same way, I too sought their forgiveness and also tried to please them,'' he said.

''Chaubey has seen the writing on the wall...he did not do anything for the electorate of his constituency during his tenure as their representative....now that the polls are round the corner he is trying to please them but the voters are not fools...they will teach him a good lesson,'' said a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here.

