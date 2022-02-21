Kejriwal begins UP tour today, to also visit Gorakhpur

Arvind Kejriwal begins UP tour today, will also visit Gorakhpur

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 21 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 12:50 ist
Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

Also Read | 'Kejriwal wants to become PM of independent Khalistan': What did Kumar Vishwas say?

“Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arvind Kejriwal
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Indian Politics
AAP

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 