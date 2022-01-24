Azad, Babbar, Hooda from G-23 in Congress' UP list of star campaigners

Prominent G-23 or change-sekers' leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is in the list of 30 star campaigners for the Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, who had joined Azad and 20 others in writing a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking clarity on leadership in August 2020, also finds his name in the star campaigners' list.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has informed the Election Commission about the list of star campaigners on Monday, which also include party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi.

However, Sonia and Singh are unlikely to hit the campaign trail owing to their health condition.

Other prominent names include Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh). Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against Gehlot, as well as Hooda's son Deepender Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, is also in the list.

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who left the CPI to join Congress last year, and Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel are other star campaigners for the party.

Senior leaders from UP Ajay Kumar Lallu, Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, RPN Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Pradeep Jain Aditya are also in the list. Tiwari's daughter Aradhana Mishra Mona, leader of Congress in UP Assembly, is also a star campaigner.

Of the 30 in the list, seven are women, including Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Phulo Devi Netam, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Working President of Maharashtra Congress and MLA Praniti Shinde, who is also daughter of veteran party leader Sushil Kumar Shinde.

