Battle for UP: Raja Bhaiyya's twin sons take to campaigning

The twin teenaged sons of independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiyya, are now working overtime for their father's Jansatta Dal in the elections.

The sons, Shivraj Pratap Singh and Brajraj Pratap Singh, are students of intermediate and studying at Scindia School in Gwalior.

Since the school is closed due to the pandemic, they are at home in Pratapgarh since the past one month.

Both the sons can be seen actively participating in the political activity that takes place in their palatial house in Kunda.

"They listen carefully to what Raja Bhaiyya says, they attend the discussions with other party leaders and can be seen trying to grasp the rules of politics. Their presence has created a buzz among the people who are excited to see the young generation in their midst," said an aide of Raja Bhaiyya.

Raja Bhaiyya is contesting his Kunda seat as a candidate of the Jansatta Dal - a party that he floated in 2018.

He has been winning continuously since 1993 from this seat and has played a crucial role in the formation of the Kalyan Singh government in 1997 and then the Mulayam Singh government in 2003.

