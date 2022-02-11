Battle for UP: UPCC expels party leader for levelling charges

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has expelled senior party leader Jitendra Tiwari for six years from the party's primary membership on the charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Tiwari had also been accused of levelling false charges against senior party leaders for seeking money to provide tickets in the ongoing assembly polls.

He was also seeking a party ticket to contest polls from the Karchhana Assembly seat of the Prayagraj district and he and his supporters had allegedly ransacked the party's district committee office at Zero Road a few days back.

Congress's district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said that Tiwari was working against the party during the state Assembly polls.

The action against Tiwari was initiated by the UPCC on the recommendations of the president of the Prayagraj district Congress committee.

Haseeb added: "After the announcement of candidates by party high command on February 7, Tiwari was seeking candidature from Karchhana assembly seat and he had also levelled allegations against senior party leaders for seeking money to offer ticket.

Haseeb also claimed that Tiwari, along with his supporters, had vandalized the office of the District Congress Committee at Zero Road and also damaged the portraits of senior party leaders.

