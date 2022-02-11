Battle for UP: UPCC expels leader for levelling charges

Battle for UP: UPCC expels party leader for levelling charges

Congress's district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said that Tiwari was working against party during the state Assembly polls

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Feb 11 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 10:37 ist

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has expelled senior party leader Jitendra Tiwari for six years from the party's primary membership on the charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Tiwari had also been accused of levelling false charges against senior party leaders for seeking money to provide tickets in the ongoing assembly polls.

He was also seeking a party ticket to contest polls from the Karchhana Assembly seat of the Prayagraj district and he and his supporters had allegedly ransacked the party's district committee office at Zero Road a few days back.

Congress's district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said that Tiwari was working against the party during the state Assembly polls.

Also Read | 'Pehle matdan, phir jalpan', Modi appeals UP voters

The action against Tiwari was initiated by the UPCC on the recommendations of the president of the Prayagraj district Congress committee.

Haseeb added: "After the announcement of candidates by party high command on February 7, Tiwari was seeking candidature from Karchhana assembly seat and he had also levelled allegations against senior party leaders for seeking money to offer ticket.

Haseeb also claimed that Tiwari, along with his supporters, had vandalized the office of the District Congress Committee at Zero Road and also damaged the portraits of senior party leaders.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 