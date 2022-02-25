Battle for UP: VHP distributes 'prasad', asks people to elect nationalist govt

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is finally pitching in for BJP in Ayodhya.

The VHP has started distributing 'prasad' from the Ram temple, along with the soil -- 'Ram Raj' of the temple site, with an appeal to elect a 'nationalist' government that has an 'honest' leadership.

VHP's regional media in-charge Sharad Sharma, said, "The people are also being told that this is a 'mahayagya' (election) before us and at this moment, there is a need to give 'aahuti' (offering) and the resolve should be that in this state and in other places, a 'rashtravadi' (nationalist) government is in place which is committed to the safety of Ram Lala, 'Gau, Ganga and Gayatri' and people who can do this, are elected."

The VHP had started distributing packets of soil earlier this week, but the practice was abruptly stopped. It has been restarted now.

This time, along with packets of Ram Lala's prasad and soil from the temple site, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers are also distributing leaflets which carry an appeal for electing a government which has an honest leadership and honours national, cultural and religious heritage.

Voters have been asked to elect a government which works for the development of Ayodhya and uninterrupted construction of the Ram temple besides setting up a harmonious society, free from the politics of caste.

