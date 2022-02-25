VHP campaigns for BJP in UP with Ram temple 'prasad'

Battle for UP: VHP distributes 'prasad', asks people to elect nationalist govt

The VHP had started distributing packets of soil earlier this week, but the practice was abruptly stopped

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya,
  • Feb 25 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 12:46 ist
This time, along with packets of Ram Lala's prasad and soil from the temple site, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers are also distributing leaflets which carry an appeal for electing a government which has an honest leadership and honours national, cultural and religious heritage. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is finally pitching in for BJP in Ayodhya.

The VHP has started distributing 'prasad' from the Ram temple, along with the soil -- 'Ram Raj' of the temple site, with an appeal to elect a 'nationalist' government that has an 'honest' leadership.

VHP's regional media in-charge Sharad Sharma, said, "The people are also being told that this is a 'mahayagya' (election) before us and at this moment, there is a need to give 'aahuti' (offering) and the resolve should be that in this state and in other places, a 'rashtravadi' (nationalist) government is in place which is committed to the safety of Ram Lala, 'Gau, Ganga and Gayatri' and people who can do this, are elected."

The VHP had started distributing packets of soil earlier this week, but the practice was abruptly stopped. It has been restarted now.

This time, along with packets of Ram Lala's prasad and soil from the temple site, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers are also distributing leaflets which carry an appeal for electing a government which has an honest leadership and honours national, cultural and religious heritage.

Voters have been asked to elect a government which works for the development of Ayodhya and uninterrupted construction of the Ram temple besides setting up a harmonious society, free from the politics of caste.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vishva Hindu Parishad
VHP
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh
UP Elections
UP Polls
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

 