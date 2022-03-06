BJP banking on Modi, SP on allies in final phase of UP battle

Hard pressed to repeat its 2017 performance, BJP will be banking almost completely on its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi for electoral success in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Monday even as its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be hoping that its allies are able to deliver.

Of the 54 assembly seats going to the polls on Monday, the BJP and its allies had won 37 seats in the 2017 polls followed by the SP, which had emerged victorious on 11 seats. The BSP had managed to win six seats in the previous polls.

Despite sweeping the region in the previous assembly elections, the BJP had failed to dent the SP and BSP from their traditional strongholds of Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Jaunpur districts.

The saffron party could also feel the absence of its 2017 ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which enjoys considerable influence over the 'Rajbhar' (an OBC) community, whose members play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the polls on over a dozen seats in the region.

Although the Apna Dal (AD), which too had allied with the BJP in the previous polls, was still with the saffron party, the AD itself suffered a split and the other faction of the party had joined hands with the SP.

The split in the party, which had considerable support among the 'Kurmi' community, threatens to divide the voters.

"The desertion of the SBSP may hurt our prospects on some seats but we expect the AD to compensate for the loss," said a senior BJP leader while speaking to DH here.

That the saffron party was wary of the possible effects of the desertion of its one time OBC alliance partner as well as some prominent leaders of the community, including Dara Singh Chauhan and Swami Prasad Maurya, was evident when Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several senior BJP leaders stayed put in Varanasi and campaigned extensively in the region.

Modi addressed a series of election rallies in the region besides holding a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Friday. He also visited different parts of Varanasi city and interacted with a cross section of the electorate.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be hoping that the SBSP and the Janvadi Party, which has the support of the 'Nonia' community, whose members are in sizable strength on more than half a dozen seats in the region, fill his kitty with the assembly seats where their communities were deciding factors.

Akhilesh addressed around a dozen election rallies in the region before the campaigning came to an end on Saturday evening besides holding a roadshow in Varanasi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata also addressed a joint rally with Akhilesh at Varanasi.

BSP supremo Mayawati had also addressed a few election rallies in different parts of the region to solicit support for her party candidate.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother and former party President Rahul Gandhi too had campaigned aggressively in the region and addressed election rallies besides holding roadshows in different assembly constituencies. Priyanka stayed put in Varanasi for three days.

In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Abhimanyu, the son of Arjuna, one of the Pandavas, had, during the battle, been able to break six 'doors' of chakravyuh (a battle formation having seven doors) but failed to break the last one and perished.

It remains to be seen who is able to break the last electoral door and win the battle.

