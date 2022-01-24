BJP legislator says crop production increases if 'gaumata' enter fields

As the issue of stray cattle threatens to become a major plank for the non-BJP parties in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a saffron party MLA has said that crop production increases if the 'gaumata (cow) enter someone's fields, triggering sharp protests from farmers.

BJP MLA from Khaga assembly constituency in Fatehpur district Krishna Paswan said that the farmers should not complain about the stray cattle damaging their crops as their production in fact increased when the cows entered their fields.

"I received numerous phone calls from the farmers to get their produce weighed at the government purchase centres....it proves that their production has been increasing...and it is happening because the gaumata entered their fields," Paswan said.

The MLA's remarks triggered sharp protests from the local farmers, who, according to the reports, had complained to the officials about the damage to their crops by stray cattle.

"The MLA simply does not have any idea about the damage to our crops by the stray cattle....her statement is beyond comprehension....she should try to resolve our problems rather than making such irresponsible statements," said a local farmer.

An undeterred Paswan said that the Hindu religious scriptures had said that one got divine blessings by feeding the cows. "We will be benefited even if the gaumata eat our crop," she added.

Stray cattle has become a big issue, especially in the rural areas in the state, in the forthcoming assembly polls. One can find the farmers keeping a watch on their fields to prevent the stray cattle from damaging the same. In many places the farmers have even fenced their fields to prevent the entry of the stray cattle.

