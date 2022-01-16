BJP MLA in UP, 27 supporters booked for violating poll code, Covid norms

UP BJP MLA, supporters booked for violating poll code

The action was taken after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing the distribution of 'khichdi' at his public meeting

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jan 16 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 16:11 ist
Sub-Inspector of Purqazi police station Lokesh Singh said a case has been registered against the MLA and his supporters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Credit: iStock Photo

BJP legislator of Uttar Pradesh's Purqazi Assembly constituency Pramod Utwal and his 27 supporters have been booked for violating the poll code and Covid norms, officials said on Sunday.

According to an FIR lodged with the police, the action was taken after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing the distribution of 'khichdi' at his public meeting in Meghna Chandan village.

Sub-Inspector of Purqazi police station Lokesh Singh said a case has been registered against the MLA and his supporters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act on Saturday evening.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Announcing elections in the five states with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning, the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows due to Covid concerns.

