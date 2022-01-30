BJP one short of hitting ‘century’ of candidates facing criminal cases: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP is one short of hitting a “century” of tickets given to candidates with a criminal history, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. “Breaking news about baba ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) BJP is just one candidate short of hitting a century of criminal candidates… So far, 99 candidates with criminal history have been given tickets,” he tweeted in Hindi.

बाबा जी की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़:

भाजपा के आपराधिक छवि के प्रत्याशियों का शतक पूरा होने में बस एक की कमी… अब तक आपराधिक छवि के 99 उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दे चुकी है! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 30, 2022

Adityanath had on Saturday alleged that Yadav was patronising criminals, goons and mafia and termed the SP as dangawadi (promoting riots), tamanchawadi (fond of country-made pistols) and pariwarwadi (working for family).

The BJP has, so far, declared 294 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

