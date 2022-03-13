BJP workers celebrate by crushing bicycles with bulldozer in UP

Overzealous BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district crushed a row of bicycles with a bulldozer to celebrate their party's success in the state's Assembly polls.

While the bicycle is the Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol, the bulldozer had become synonymous with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign against the mafia.

Yogi had said in his election meetings that "BJP will bulldoze SP's bicycle in the Assembly polls".

A video of the celebrations has been widely shared on social media.

"We are extremely happy that SP has lost the elections, and turncoats like Swami Prasad Maurya have lost the elections. Those who backstabbed the BJP, have got a befitting reply. The BJP's win has proved that the public wants an honest government," said a party worker.

Another BJP leader said that 'Bulldozer Baba' (a name that Yogi is now known as) will continue to demolish the castles of the mafia.

"Yogi's win means that goons will never be able to return to the state."

The Chief Minister had earlier said that bulldozers were being used for building expressways and highways and, at the same time, were also used to crush the mafia.

