Campaigning for fourth phase of UP polls ends

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for 59 assembly seats

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 21 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 19:18 ist
Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Lucknow ahead of the fourth phase. Credit: PTI Photo

The high-pitched campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ended on Monday with leaders from various political parties intensifying their attacks on their opponents.

The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 assembly segments spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts. Polling will be held on February 23.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 elections, Samajwadi Party four, and Bahujan Samaj Party three. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News

