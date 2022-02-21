Campaigning for fourth phase of UP polls ends

The high-pitched campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ended on Monday with leaders from various political parties intensifying their attacks on their opponents.

The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 assembly segments spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts. Polling will be held on February 23.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 elections, Samajwadi Party four, and Bahujan Samaj Party three. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Watch latest videos by DH here: