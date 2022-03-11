'Clever attempt to create frenzy': Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over 2024 outcome remark

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the election results of the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, showed "a glimpse" of the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Kishor said that the remark was a "clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over Opposition."

"Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative," he tweeted.

At a victory gathering at the BJP headquarters in Delhi yesterday, PM Modi had said, "Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election result was declared. All I can say is that the same thought applies now too... the 2024 general election result can be seen in the result of the 2022 UP election."

Winning the current round of Assembly polls 4:1, including in crucial Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Thursday delivered a body blow to the Congress ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new kid on the block, marched ahead to win its second state Punjab and is quickly galloping ahead to occupy the space of the main Opposition party.

The BJP scored a hat-trick in Goa, winning the election for the third consecutive term even in the absence of its tallest state leader Manohar Parrikar while the saffron party's margin of victory against the Congress was quite big in Uttarakhand as well as Manipur, where it retained power for the second time in a row.

