Cobra, snake, mongoose enter UP poll talk

'Daggamar' (unauthorised) vehicles, sun and darkness are also being used to describe rivals in the polls

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 14 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 16:32 ist
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI file photo

A cobra, a snake, a mongoose are now a part of the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh where the election process has begun.

Apart from this, 'daggamar' (unauthorised) vehicles, sun and darkness are also being used to describe rivals in the polls.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia set off the slugfest when he described UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as the 'sun' and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya as 'andhkaar' (darkness) on the day the latter quit the BJP.

Read | Battle for UP: Samajwadi Party faces problem of plenty

The tweet was later deleted but UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak picked up the narrative and wrote, "BJP is that "sun" that has spread the light of development and eradicated the darkness of corruption."

Swami Prasad Maurya tweeted, "Naag-roopee RSS evam saanp roopee BJP ko Swami roopee nevala UP se khatam kar ke hi dam lega (Swami will be the mongoose which will finish the cobra-like RSS and snake-like BJP from UP."

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh responded by tweeting, in Hindi "Those not given ticket in double-engine train are being offered ticket in black by Tipu Sultan for a ride in his rickety vehicle-like party."

Tipu is the pet name of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

