Congress's 'ladki hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya joins BJP

Maurya said that 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has been rendered as a mere slogan

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 12:48 ist
Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls. 

Priyanka Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya said that 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has been rendered as a mere slogan because "as a 'ladki' (woman), I was not allowed to contest elections because I could not pay bribe."

She claimed that instead of giving her a ticket, one was given to a person who joined the party just a month ago. "I completed all formalities but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground," said Maurya.

