Congress's UP star campaigner R P N Singh quits party, likely to join BJP

A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for UP polls, R P N Singh on Tuesday quit the grand old party and tendered his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Singh is likely to join BJP and fight the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

More to follow...

