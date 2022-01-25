Cong's UP star campaigner RPN Singh quits, may join BJP

Congress's UP star campaigner R P N Singh quits party, likely to join BJP

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 12:57 ist
RPN Singh. Credit: Twitter/ @SinghRPN

A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for UP polls, R P N Singh on Tuesday quit the grand old party and tendered his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Singh is likely to join BJP and fight the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Congress
BJP
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 