Congress's UP star campaigner R P N Singh quits party to join BJP

A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, senior leader RPN Singh on Tuesday ended speculation about his political future by quitting the party to join the rival BJP.

Singh, who was the Congress in-charge of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, submitted his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi thanking her for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," he tweeted sharing the resignation letter.



Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

Singh is likely to join the BJP at 2:30 pm on Tuesday. He is the second prominent Congress leader after Jitin Prasada to join the saffron party.

Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh (58), popularly known as RPN, may be fielded as the BJP candidate against Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya, a BJP Minister who had defected recently from Padrauna.

Singh, who hails from the royal family in Padrauna, had represented Padrauna in Assembly between between 1996 and 2009. He was elected from Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but could not retain it in 2014 or 2019.

He was UP Youth Congress president between 1997 and 1999 and an AICC Secretary between 2003 and 2006.

He was made Minister of State in Manmohan Singh government in 2009 and held portfolios like Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Home Affairs.

