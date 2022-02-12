DH Radio | Politics of development in UP's Bundelkhand

DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: Politics of development in UP's Bundelkhand

A closer look at the poll dynamics of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2022, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 08:03 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this third episode of the Poll Whistle series, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Deccan Herald's Political Editor Anand Mishra to get a ground-level understanding of how the dynamics of the Bundelkhand region of UP responds more to development issues than Hindutva. 

Listen in...

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Bundelkhand
India News
Indian Politics
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

 