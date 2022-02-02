Don't want to be Hema Malini: Jayant's dig at BJP

Don't want to be Hema Malini: Jayant on BJP's bid to engineer defections in RLD

Jayant claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tried to get a senior RLD leader to defect but the latter declined the offer

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 14:58 ist
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to engineer defections in his party ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mathura, Jayant claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tried to get a senior RLD leader to defect but the latter declined the offer. "Shah told my colleague that he (Shah) would make him (RLD leader) Hema Malini," he said.

"We don't want to be Hema Malini....why are they trying to lure my leaders? They also used sweet language for me. I want to ask them (BJP) what they have done for the families of the 700 farmers who died during the course of farmer agitation. Why did they not sack Ajai Mishra?" Jayant said.

Jayant said that no RLD leader would join the BJP. "We are honest people and are true to our words," he added.

BJP leaders reacted sharply to Chaudhary's remarks and termed them sexist. "Jayant Chaudhary comes from a good family. He should not make such comments. We never made any such offer to any of his party leaders," said a senior UP BJP leader on Wednesday.

Jayant and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been engaged in a verbal duel and have used strong words against each other during campaigning in the western UP region, going to polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RLD
Hema Malini
Jayant Chaudhary
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 