Dynasts sleepless after first round of voting: PM Modi

Dynasts are sleepless after first round of voting: PM Modi at rally in Uttar Pradesh

Modi said the people of the state have realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and mafias

PTI
PTI, Kannauj,
  • Feb 12 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 18:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, ahead of the second phase of UP Assembly polls, in Kannauj. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, he said for such leaders the 'mantra' of democracy is "government of the family, by the family and for the family".

PM Modi said the people of the state have realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and mafias.    

 Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya for which Modi was addressing the rally would go to polls in the third phase on February 20.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Narendra Modi
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 