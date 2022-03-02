Dynasts living in palaces, moving in big cars can't understand problems of poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP's rivals, saying dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars cannot understand the problems of poor.
Highlighting his government's public welfare initiatives, he said even during the worst pandemic in 100 years, the government did not let anybody sleep with an empty stomach by providing them free ration.
Addressing an election rally here, he said Ghazipur has given many great personalities to the country. In this context, he mentioned the name of Manoj Sinha, a native of Ghazipur, who is serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ghazipur will vote in the last phase of polls on March 7.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded
Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests