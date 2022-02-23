EC bars UP BJP candidate from campaigning for 24 hours

The Election Commission has barred a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh from campaigning for 24 hours after he said in a video that people who would not chant “Radhey Radhey” would not be allowed to stay in India and would have to go to Pakistan.

The EC censured Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate for Tiloi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and barred him from campaigning for 24 hours from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tiloi is one of Uttar Pradesh’s 60 assembly constituencies, which will go to the polls on February 27.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, has Singh stating that everyone would have to chant “Radhey, Radhey” to stay in India, otherwise, she or he would have to relocate to Pakistan just as some people had done in 1947.

The EC had issued a show-cause notice to Singh on February 20, for violation of Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Section 298 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, Para 1 and Para 4 of Part I of the General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct.

Though Singh sent his reply to the EC, the poll panel was not satisfied with his response.

The EC concluded that Singh’s comments were utterly irresponsible and provocative and had the undertone and propensity to disturb the religious harmony of society.

Apart from barring him from campaigning, the EC noted an FIR under Section 298 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act. 1951 had already been lodged against Singh in Mohanganj Police Station.

