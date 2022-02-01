ED officer Rajeshwar Singh may contest Uttar Pradesh polls on BJP ticket as government accepts VRS

Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh has been granted voluntary retirement from service by the Union government. He is expected to join the BJP and contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who was serving as the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow so far, tweeted to announce that he was 'hanging up his boots'.

Today, my request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of the Government of India has been approved. The caravan of 24 years of tireless and conscientious hard work, carried out in a relentless manner, has reached a point of transition today, he stated in a letter attached with the Twitter post on Monday night.

My last day at the office of @dir_ed. Leaving with a full heart and a sense of gratitude. Sincere regards to Director @dir_ed and all the seniors and colleagues who have been part of this spectacular journey of 14 years. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/v6BK2wFrwH — Rajeshwar Singh (@RajeshwarS73) February 1, 2022

The officer began his civil service career with the Uttar Pradesh Police, where he served for about 10 years while the rest were in the ED, a federal probe agency that investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violation crimes.

“As my professional journey of 24 years turns to a transition today, on this occasion, I express my deep-seated gratitude to the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji, CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji, Shri S K Mishra, Director ED and Uttar Pradesh Police. I have learned a lot while working with these organizations for so many years,” he wrote.

“I join the PM's mission to make India a Vishwa Guru, as a participant, to contribute with conviction and integrity in this process of nation-building,” he further stated.

Rajeshwar Singh met ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and other senior officers at the headquarters of the agency here on Tuesday. The officer had applied for VRS late last year.

Sources said he may contest the Uttar Pradesh polls on a BJP ticket from Sultanpur, his ancestral district.

A B.Tech and PhD in policy, human rights and social justice, Singh joined the ED in 2007 on deputation.

He was permanently absorbed into the ED cadre in 2014 and he headed some high-profile investigations into the 2G spectrum allocation case, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the money laundering cases against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, the Aircel Maxis and VVIP choppers case.

Assets worth about Rs 4,000 crore were attached in his probes.

I am deeply satisfied that despite various threats and pressure tactics from unscrupulously corrupt leaders, my courage to do my job without bowing down has been appreciated time and again by the Honourable Supreme Court, he stated.

The officer has had a share of controversies, including an instance in June 2018, when the Finance Ministry submitted a secret report to the Supreme Court, apparently carrying details of a phone call received by the officer from Dubai.

The report is said to have been prepared by the country's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing and handed over to the Department of Revenue in the Finance Ministry, under which the ED functions.

The then ED director Karnal Singh had issued a press statement saying the overseas call received by Rajeshwar Singh pertained to an ongoing investigation and that he was a “responsible officer with outstanding career records”.

The government had also launched an investigation against Rajeshwar Singh for his letter in which he had made a scathing attack on the then revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia. Singh had sought to know from Adhia if he had sided with scamsters and their affiliates.

The revenue department had subsequently issued him a notice seeking an explanation for alleged insubordination, to which he replied with a “regret” and explained his side of the story.

That letter, sources had said, was sent through official channels to the agency's chief Karnal Singh but it was never forwarded to Adhia.

Accusations of certain other alleged irregularities made against Singh were probed by the ED, the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission. The agencies sent their report to the court and the government stating that there was no merit in the allegations against him.

Singh, who carried out numerous encounters during his stint in the uniform, is married to IPS officer Laxmi Singh, who is currently serving as the Inspector General of Lucknow police range.

Check out the latest videos from DH: