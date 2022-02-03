Farmers on ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ to punish BJP in polls

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, on Thursday announced ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ to “punish the BJP” in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, alleging that the Centre has reneged on its written assurances to ensure legal backing for Minimum Support Price (MSP and withdraw cases against farmers among others.

The top leaders of the SKM – Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Dr Darshan Pal, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ and Yogendra Yadav – also told a press conference that there is no action taken against the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer killings and continues to occupy Narendra Modi’s council of ministers.

The leaders insisted that the SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party and the platform would continue to remain non-political.

They would also highlight that the Budget did not meet their expectations and it actually ended up hurting farmers’ interests, as Tikait said. While Yadav said they were forced to take a stand in elections, Mollah said small meetings will be held across Uttar Pradesh.

As per the plan, members of 57 farmers organisations in UP that are part of the umbrella body will distribute pamphlets, hold at least nine press conferences, including at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur and Modi’s seat Varanasi to talk about the BJP government’s anti-farmer actions.

The members will visit houses and distribute pamphlets urging voters to ask questions to candidates.

The leaders also said they would spread their campaign to other poll-bound states, including Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Members of farmers’ organisations in Haryana linked to SKM will spread out themselves in seats in UP, which are going to polls in the first and second phases of the election, Tikait said.

