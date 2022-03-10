How parties performed in 2022 compared to 2017 in UP

How parties performed in 2022 compared to 2017 in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is seeking to retain power but is facing a tough battle against the SP-RLD alliance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 06:55 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP is seeking to retain power but is facing a tough battle against the SP-RLD alliance. The BSP and the Congress might also hold the sway in case of a hung assembly.

Track how the parties perform this time compared to the Assembly elections 2017 below: 

