How star campaigners are turning filmy in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

As the electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh intensifies, the words political rivals are using to attack each other during campaigning sound more like dialogues from typical Bollywood action movies rather than statements focusing on real issues of the common people.

Sample some of the words used by the star campaigners from the BJP and its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance partner the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

''March aane dijiye sabki garmi nikal doonga......goonde thanon mein bheekh mangte nazar ayenge...inki laal topi Rambhakton aur nirdosh Hinduon ke khoon se sani hui hai....kayamat tak tumhare sapne sakar nahin honge...hum kisi ko chedte nahin lekin chedne walon ko chodte nahin'' (Let the month of March come I will fix them. Criminals will be seen begging for their lives in the police stations. Their red cap is coloured with the blood of the disciples of Lord Ram and innocent Hindus. Your (SP president Akhilesh Yadav) dream to occupy the top post in the state will not come true till eternity. We do not interfere in others' lives but we do teach a good lesson if someone interferes in our lives), UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said addressing election meetings in different parts of the western UP in the past few days.

Not wanting to be left behind, Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary hit back with their own filmy dialogues to target Adityanath.

''In BJP walon ko bahut charbi ho gayi hai....ise kam kar do chunav mein hame vote dekar....inko das March ke baad kambal dekar Gorakhpur Mutt mein bhej den'' (These BJP people have put on a lot of fat...you (people) need to vote for us in large numbers so that it melts after the polls. Give him (Adityanath) a blanket and send him back to his Mutt at Gorakhpur), Jayant said in his election meetings.

Akhilesh urged the Election Commission to take note of Adityanath's utterances and take action against him. ''Is this the kind of language used by a chief minister?'' the SP president said.

Political analysts said that the war of words would only get more intensified in the days to come.

