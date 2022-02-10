If UP turns into Kerala people will not be murdered over caste, religion: Vijayan hits back at Yogi

Hitting back at Yogi Adityanath's jibe that UP may turn into Kerala if the BJP doesn't return to power in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a tweet, said that the poll-bound state would have best education and health facilities and would not see people killed over religion or caste if it turned into Kerala.

"If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want," his tweet read.

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Yogi in a video message posted on Twitter said: "Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal".

Also Read | UP will turn into Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power: Yogi's warning to voters

In his six-minute-long video addressed to his 'voting brothers and sisters', he repeatedly stated that he was not "here to ask for your votes".

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls starting Thursday with elections under way in 58 constituencies.

Reacting to Yogi's remarks, his opponent RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury pointed out that the statement was intended to distract voters from on-ground issues. "If you look at Kerala's literacy rate and GDP per capita, you'll find that Kerala is ahead of us," he told news agency ANI.

Check out latest DH videos here