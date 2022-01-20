In Gorakhpur, Chandrashekhar Azad to take on Yogi

In Gorakhpur, Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to take on Yogi Adityanath

Chandrashekhar had announced his decision to field candidates in around 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh after his alliance talks with Samajwadi Party failed

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 14:14 ist
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photos

Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read -- Congress's 'ladki hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya joins BJP

“Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat,” the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP's national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur
Chandrashekhar Azad
Samajwadi Party
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
BJP
Assembly Election 2022

What's Brewing

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 