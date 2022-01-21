In Youth Manifesto, Congress vows to crack UP's unemployment problem

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Friday launched Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Priyanka said that if the Congress comes to power they will create a job calender for youths that will have details about exams and interviews. "The biggest problem in UP is that of recruitment, youths are disappointed. We have given a vision of how their problems will be solved," Priyanka added.

A single-window scholarship portal will also be launched to improve transparency and smoothen the process, Priyanka said, adding that the party will aslo upgrade libraries and other infrastructure in higher education institutions, provide free WiFi and safe hostels.

"We will try to stop the scams related to reservation, qualification exams. The UP government has cut down on education spending, as well. We will increase spending again if elected to power," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress consulted youth of Uttar Pradesh and their views are reflected in party's youth manifesto. He further said that these were "not empty words".

"Youth in Uttar Pradesh need a new vision, only Congress can give that vision to the state," Rahul said.

More to follow...

