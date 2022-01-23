India's tallest man joins SP, wants to 'dwarf' opponents

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, about 200 kilometres from here, who claims to be the tallest man in the country at 8 feet and one inch, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Singh, who joined the SP in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, said that he would campaign for the SP in different parts of the state.

''I joined the SP after being inspired by the policies and programs of the SP.....I think that Akhilesh Yadav will take the state on the path of progress and development,'' he added.

Though Singh was 46 years old he was yet to get a job and was still unmarried. ''I did not get a suitable match despite every effort by the relatives and friends,'' he added.

A postgraduate in Hindi, Singh becomes a centre of attraction wherever he goes and is surrounded by the people. The people vie with each other to get a selfie with him whenever he sets foot outside.

Hoping to dwarf the opponents of the SP in the forthcoming assembly polls, Singh said that he would apprise the people about the faulty policies of the BJP which had hurt every section of the society.

SP state unit president Naresh Uttam said that the party would use Singh in the election campaign. ''The party will be strengthened with his induction,'' Uttam said.

It remains to be seen if the tallest man in the country is able to make the SP 'tallest' in the electoral battlefield in the state.

