'Jo Jinnah se kare pyar...': BJP's Pak jibe at Akhilesh

Jo Jinnah se kare pyar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar: BJP's dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Patra further said that if Akhilesh had his way, he would have named Yakub Memon and Kasab as his candidates

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 24 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:37 ist
Talking to reporters on Monday, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said that the SP chief's journey began with Jinnah and has come to its logical conclusion with Pakistan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Pakistan, Kasab and Yakub Memon made an entry into the elections in the state as if Mohammed Ali Jinnah was not enough.

BJP on Monday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav of being a 'Pak Premi' (Pakistan lover) and sought his apology over his remarks that the saffron party brought Pakistan into the polls to gain electoral mileage even as it said that the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was between Ganga Expressway and 'Mafia' Expressway.

Speaking to the reporters here, BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra said that it was shameful that Akhilesh did not consider Pakistan as India's enemy. ''Jo Jinnah se kare pyar woh Pakistan se kaise kare inkar'' (those who love Jinnah can not call Pakistan our enemy) Patra said.

''Our people in Jammu and Kashmir get killed every day in unprovoked firing from Pakistan.....do their lives not matter to Akhilesh Yadav,'' he asked.

He said that Akhilesh's remark was "dangerous" and that the SP president must tender an apology to the country.

Also Read | This Uttar Pradesh village says no to BJP leaders

Patra said that the SP was giving tickets to criminals and gangsters like Nahid Hasan. ''Had Yakub Memon not been hanged he would have been fielded by the SP....had Kasab not been hanged then he would have been among the star campaigners of the SP,'' the BJP leader said.

He said that the forthcoming assembly polls were between the Ganga Expressway and "Mafia" Expressway. ''The people of the state have to make a decision...whether they want Ganga Expressway or Mafia Expressway,'' he added.

Earlier too, the BJP leaders, including union minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had referred to Jinnah to target Akhilesh in an alleged attempt to polarise the elections along religious lines.

