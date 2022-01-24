Mamata Banerjee's UP visit to boost morale of workers, says Samajwadi Party leader

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee’s two visits to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party (SP) will boost the morale of political workers, says senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda.

While Mamata’s first UP visit is scheduled for February 8th, the date of her second visit planned for Varanasi will be decided when she visits the election-bound state. Mamata is expected to hold a virtual sabha and a press conference jointly with Akhilesh Yadav.

Talking to DH, Kiranmoy said, “we think in this election Samajwadi Party will win with a thumping majority. Mamata Banerjee also wants to campaign to defeat the BJP. She is not only the chief minister of West Bengal, she is also a face against the BJP after she defeated the party in the state elections. Her visits will be a morale booster for (SP) workers and people who are anti-BJP.”

Kiranmoy said that Mamata’s visit is a reciprocal gesture too - like the Samajwadi Party didn’t contest in Bengal and instead supported her, similarly, in UP Mamata will campaign for Samajwadi Party. Trinamool is not contesting in UP elections.

The SP leader added that though the sabha is virtual given the current Covid situation, a lot of people will be attending the same when Mamata and Akhilesh will share the dais. On being asked if she’s also scheduled to meet Mulayam Singh, Kiranmoy said it’s yet not decided.

In political circles, the visit is being seen as an indication of things to come before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The message is embedded in this invitation. Immediately after West Bengal elections concluded and the BJP lost, Mamata gave a call for all regional parties to unitedly fight the BJP and come to power in states, and then at the Centre in 2024,” Shikha Mukerjee, political analyst told DH.

Shikha adds that such an effort of joint-campaign is also a signal that the BJP is not undefeatable by a regional party, and Mamata’s presence in UP underscores that.

Having defeated the BJP, this opportunity also gives the Trinamool chief in appearing as a strong Modi competitor for the 2024 elections. Simultaneously, this move also lays emphasis on the fact that the Congress is not an alternative nor the principal challenger to the BJP in UP. “There is a strong presence of Bengalis in several constituencies. Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, and towns in western UP have substantial Bengali populations. Her visit can consolidate these votes too,” Shikha added.

