Mathura posters question history-sheeter as BJP office-bearer

Some posters even congratulate the BJP leadership for appointing a history-sheeter as the city's convenor

IANS
IANS, Mathura,
  • Jan 21 2022, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 10:37 ist
According to police, nearly 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, loot and dacoity, are registered against Yadav in various police stations of Mathura. Credit: DH File Photo

Posters questioning the appointment of an alleged history-sheeter Hari Shankar a.k.a. Raju Yadav, as BJP's city convener have come up in Mathura.

The posters say, 'Does BJP lack good workers? Will Mathura be looted by them? In such a scenario, will BJP be able to fulfil the dream of Modi, Yogi, Vajpayee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya?'

Some posters even congratulate the BJP leadership for appointing a history-sheeter as the city's convenor.

According to police, nearly 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, loot and dacoity, are registered against Yadav in various police stations of Mathura.

Also read: Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura in BJP's campaign

Yadav's name is mentioned at Kotwali police station's fly sheet chart, where names of criminals are put after an approval of a circle officer of the area for their monitoring.

District president of the party Madhu Sharma and city president Vinod Agarwal refused to comment on this controversial appointment.

Congress general secretary, Shyam Sundar Upadhyaya said that BJP is the party which is filled with such kind of people and there is nothing new about it.

"BJP is a double-faced party which says something but does exactly the opposite and the appointment of history-sheeter is a proof of it," he said.

Samajwadi Party district president Lokmani Jadon, claimed that nearly 125 such people are associated with the party, including MLAs and office-bearers of the organisation.

'They need such people to create a scare in the society when needed,' he said.

