Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP

Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP

Mayawati announced Salman Sayeed as the party's candidate from Charthawal and Noman Masood from Gangoh seat

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 13 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 16:13 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. Credit: IANS Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced two candidates, including former Congressman Imran Masood's brother, for western Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

In a tweet, the BSP chief announced Salman Sayeed as the party's candidate from Charthawal and Noman Masood from Gangoh Assembly constituencies.

Also Read -- Why Muslim voters are tight-lipped in battleground Uttar Pradesh

"Salman Sayeed, son of former Uttar Pradesh home minister Saiduzzaman, met the BSP president late on January 12 and joined the BSP after quitting the Congress. Sayeed has been fielded by the BSP as its candidate from Charthawal," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she wrote, "Noman Masood, nephew of former union minister Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood also joined the BSP yesterday (Wednesday) leaving the Lok Dal. The BSP chief has made him the candidate of her party from Gangoh Assembly seat."

Imran Masood had recently quit the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 