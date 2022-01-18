Modi stresses on booth level management, connecting with farmers, women for Uttar Pradesh election

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid emphasis on booth level management, and connecting with the farmers and women as he urged the BJP workers to convey to the people the measures and initiatives launched by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a virtual interaction with BJP booth level workers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, Modi also asked the workers to organise a competition program at every booth through a 'micro donation camp' to connect to the people.

The Prime Minister, who interacted with the workers for the first time after the announcement of the election schedule in UP and four other states, also sought to know from them about the impact of the developmental works in Varanasi and inquired about their problems as well.

Modi, who interacted with the booth workers through the Namo App, also spoke to eight party workers and asked them about the ground situation in their respective areas. He asked them about the election scene and prospects of the party in the forthcoming polls.

The Prime Minister told one of the workers to apprise the tourists visiting Kashi (old name of Varanasi) about the changes in the city in the past few years and also take them to the newly built Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other important temples in the town.

He asked the booth level workers to hold 'micro donation camps' to connect to the people. ''Collecting money is not the objective of such camps...the aim is to connect to more and more people,'' he told them.

''We must understand the importance of every vote,'' he added.

Modi said that both the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state were committed to ensure all round development of the state as he sought their views on the development of infrastructure, healthcare, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and women empowerment.

''We also need to reach out to the farmers and apprise them about the initiatives by the state and the central governments....they should also be encouraged to use chemical free fertilisers,'' he said.

