Modi to interact with Varanasi party workers on Sunday

Modi to interact with Varanasi party workers on Sunday

The Prime Minister had held similar meetings with booth level workers before the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2019 and 2017

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 11:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with booth level workers of the party from eight Assembly segments at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground here on February 27.

BJP's state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha said that the Prime Minister will interact with the booth level workers on February 27 and all the arrangements have been intensified. The seating arrangements are being made in a way so that Modi can easily interact with any of the participants, he added.

As per the party's plan, six booth level workers, including booth unit president of each booth, will take part in the proposed event. He also said that apart from them the district, city and divisional unit office-bearers will also participate in it.

Ojha, along with organising general secretary of Gujarat unit Ratnakar, has asked the participants to assign responsibilities of different arrangements for the proposed event due to its importance in view of the Assembly polls.

Also Read | Modi, Shah back to Hindutva in Uttar Pradesh's Avadh

He has asked each Assembly area in-charge to conduct meetings in each divisional and booth unit. The responsibility of seating arrangements, parking and others will also be on the party workers, he added.

The Prime Minister had held similar meetings with booth level workers before the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2019 and 2017.

He had given the mantra of 'My booth is strongest' to ensure victory of party candidates at each booth. The BJP believes that winning each booth is the key to victory in Assembly constituencies.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Cabinet

What's Brewing

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

 