Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, days before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

She joined the party in presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Aparna, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Pratik Yadav, had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls against BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt.

More to follow...

